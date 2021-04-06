Mayor Janey promotes vaccines with multi-lingual campaign

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey is promoting coronavirus vaccines with a new “Hope” ad campaign.

The campaign, which is in several different languages, is intended to build trust in the vaccine with communities of color and to encourage everyone to get doses when they can.

“The ‘Hope’ campaign speaks to the resiliency that has gotten us this far,” Janey said. “It shows how life can be better if we get vaccinated. Every dose of the vaccine brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

