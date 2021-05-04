Mayor Janey urges Bostonians to report dirt bike, ATV sightings as city works to get vehicles off streets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey is urging Bostonians to report dirt bike and ATV sightings to the police as officials work to get the vehicles off city streets amid a recent uptick in noise complaints.

Boston police have been responding to a number of late night complaints about loud dirt bikes and ATVs at Franklin Park, according to Janey.

“As a Roxbury resident, I can empathize with residents who hear dirt bikes and ATVs at Franklin Park late at night, and as the weather gets warmer we know that this will continue to be a challenge,” Janey said in a statement.

Janey noted that Boston police have been working on a strategy to get the vehicles off the streets in a “safe manner.”

She also urged all residents to report the vehicles to police if they see them because they are often not licensed.

“Dirt bikes and ATVs threaten our community’s quality of life and I encourage residents to support us in getting them off our roads,” Janey added.

