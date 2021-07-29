BOSTON (WHDH) - Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday released findings and recommendations following her charge to Attorney Stephanie Everett and the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency to review and reform the Boston Police Department’s internal affairs procedures.

This announcement comes after the department waited months to launch an investigation into Patrick Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, who was charged with sexually assaulting a child and ultimately re-instated after the union threatened to file a grievance.

“In 2021, there is new opportunity to ensure this never happens again,” Janey said at a press conference on Thursday. “We must implement the 2020 Task Force recommendations and establish OPAT and its public board with urgency.”

Janey recommends Boston police launch an investigation within 48 hours of a complaint, make known any discipline being taken against an officer, and alert the city’s oversight board of any criminal charges.

Additionally, the acting mayor is working on other reform measures such as the creation of a diversity, equity, and inclusion policy.

