BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey became emotional during her farewell address Wednesday evening while thanking the people who worked alongside her, as well as others who continue to make a difference in Boston.

“My deepest appreciation to my cabinet chiefs, department heads, and to each and every one of the city’s 18,000 employees,” she said. “Working with you over the last eight months has been an honor, and I am proud to have served with you.”

Janey made history back in March when she took over as acting mayor in Marty Walsh’s stead.

During her speech, she spoke about bringing transparency to the office and her work rolling out vaccines to the city.

“As we lace up our sneakers to finish this race — and you know I will be wearing Converse — we must continue to run toward justice, equity, and love,” she said. “Just like Vice President Kamala Harris, and Ruby Bridges, and so many in between, let’s continue to break barriers and create opportunities for those who will follow us. It has been my greatest honor to serve my city as the 55th mayor. Thank you, Boston. You will forever be in my heart.”

Though she campaigned for a full term, she did not advance past the primary back in September.

City Councilor Michelle Wu won the general election last week making her the first woman and person of color to be elected to the city’s top jo

She is expected to be sworn in next week with a larger inaugural ceremony planned for January.

Janey said she is now focusing on helping Mayor-elect Wu during her transition period. She looks forward to spending more time with her family, traveling and writing.

