Mayor Kim Janey participates in National Medal of Honor Day festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey took part in a ceremony for National Medal of Honor Day.

She met with veterans and families of medal recipients in South Boston and all took part in a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony.

Speakers shared what the special day meant to them.

“I believe the day has merit because it gives all of us the chance to remember the values embodied in the medal. courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism and citizenship,” one veteran said.

There are 69 living veterans from Boston who have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

More than 300 people from the Bay State have received it.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)