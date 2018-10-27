Mayor Marty Walsh, cast of ‘Hamilton’ encourage early voting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging Boston residents to voice their choice this election season.

Walsh met with voters on Saturday to discuss the importance of voting and the opportunities that early voting brings to the city.

Walsh also teamed up with the cast of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” to encourage voters in Boston to take advantage of early voting in the city.

“Early vote, it really takes away the excuses people have,” Walsh said. “You have plenty of opportunity to vote in the city of Boston or in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts now with early vote, so there’s really no reason why people can’t get out. We try to make it convenient, spread it around the city so that we can capture different neighborhoods. Getting people out to participate in their civic duty is important.”

Early voting in the city runs through Nov. 2. The midterms are Nov. 6.

