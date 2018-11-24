Mayor Marty Walsh celebrates Small Business Saturday, encourages people to shop small

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh is celebrating Small Business Saturday in the city.

The mayor visited The Cue, a boutique in Dorchester, to encourage people to shop small this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving every year.

As the name suggests, it is meant to celebrate small businesses and encourage people to discover new places to shop in their neighborhoods.

