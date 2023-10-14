BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu was among those in attendance Friday for a Shabbat service in Boston spent praying for peace.

Hundreds gathered at Temple Israel of Boston for the service, which came at the end of a week filled with violence between Israel and Hamas.

“We mourn, we find solidarity in each other and we act together,” said Rabbi Elaine Zecher during the service.

Wu also spoke, acknowledging the personal pain many in the room felt.

“We feel the shock at so, so many innocent lives cut short by acts of unspeakable violence,” she said. “We feel the heartache and worry for our loved ones, for the hostages and their families.

Threats of violence around the world caused Temple Israel to ramp up security at the door.

“We will not be stopped,” Zecher said, though. “We will continue to show up.”

Indeed, on Friday, the will to remember the lives lost with the hope of a peaceful future was keeping the seats inside Temple Israel full.

Wu promised during Friday’s service that the city will be supportive and take action in the coming days.

