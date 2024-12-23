BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that the city has executed a lease agreement and BPS Stadium Usage Agreement with Boston Unity Soccer Partners, paving the way for the largest investment into BPS Athletics and White Stadium since it opened in 1949.

The renovation and ongoing lease arrangement will transform the facilities and opportunities for Boston Public School students, Franklin Park lovers, and community members, according to a statement issued Monday.

The new White Stadium complex will anchor youth sports in Boston with state-of-the-art facilities for multiple sports, as well as modern locker rooms, sports medicine, strength and conditioning for all students, and a much-desired community event space. The project will also create a home for Boston’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. The City and Boston Public Schools will retain ownership of the stadium and will have priority in stadium scheduling.

First opened in 1949, White Stadium has been deteriorating for decades, particularly since a fire in the 1990s rendered a large section of the facility unusable, and multiple efforts to kickstart renovations over several decades have fallen through.

Construction is expected to begin in January.

“Delivering excellent education for BPS students includes ensuring the fullest access to sports, arts, and enrichment of every kind across the city. White Stadium is a generational opportunity to anchor citywide youth sports, revitalize community programming, and bolster our beloved, historic Franklin Park–all while creating a home for the City of Champions’ newest professional team,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all the community members, coaches, students, and park lovers who helped shape this project to reflect the community’s dreams for the next generation. Thank you to Boston Unity Soccer Partners for their commitment to our students and community, and their comprehensive investment to make this dream a reality.”

“This is an exciting moment for BPS and our student athletes who are so deserving of a world class facility to call home,” said Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools. “This major investment by the City and Boston Unity Soccer Partners will have direct and lasting benefits for BPS students who will have access to state-of-the-art facilities where they can study, train and compete. The new White Stadium will also provide us with an opportunity to continue expanding on our storied athletics program. I’m incredibly proud to bring this project another step closer to reality for BPS students and I can’t wait to see our teams compete on this exceptional stage.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)