BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced members of a newly formed reparations task force Tuesday, naming 10 individuals to the group.

Wu made the announcement at the Museum of African American History.

“This conversation has been generations in the making,” Wu said. “And we’re appointing a multi-generational task force to reflect the full breadth of that history and struggle.”

The task force will study the lasting impact of slavery in Boston. The group will also propose recommendations for reparations for the descendants of enslaved people in the city.

The task force is chaired by Joseph D. Feaster, Jr., an attorney, former President of the Boston branch of the NAACP and a current member of City’s Black Men & Boys Commission.

Together, members represent different backgrounds and expertise.

Wu said she hopes the new task force will help build a better Boston for everyone.

“We will be another step closer to reconciling our complicated history, with our vision for a more connected, more inclusive, more equitable Boston for all of us,” Wu said.

