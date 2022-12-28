BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is gearing up to ring in the new year with First Night celebrations on Saturday.

Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders outlined some final preparations Wednesday morning to help keep people safe.

Boston Fire, Police and EMS will have extra patrols around the area, but they say a lot of it comes down to personal responsibility and are asking those who see something suspicious to call police.

Events start and noon on New Year’s Eve and run through midnight on New Year’s Day. This is also the first time since the pandemic that the city will include indoor events, but Mayor Wu is asking attendees to be prepared for cold temperatures.

“While we are looking forward to warmer weather than we had last week headed into the new year, it is still important to be prepared,” Mayor Wu said. “The majority of this year’s activities and performances will take place outside, so please be sure to check the weather before you head out, layer up, and dress accordingly.”

City leaders also want to make sure people have a safe ride to and from the events. The MBTA will extend service starting at 3 p.m. through 2 a.m. and will make all service free after 8 p.m.

