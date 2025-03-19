BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered her State of the City address Wednesday night.

In the address, Wu highlighted accomplishments and looked forward to the next steps for her and her administration.

Wu covered several issues like academic opportunities, energy costs, the city’s economy, and is prioritizing new and affordable housing to help people who live in Boston, continue to afford to live in Boston.

“We’re also working with developers to convert unused office space into more homes for families. By next summer, we’ll have 1,000 new homes under construction in the heart of Downtown,” said Wu. “We are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to building, preserving, and reimagining housing all over our city.”

Wu highlighted the work being done to White Stadium in Boston. It is being renovated into a modern facility for Boston Public School (BPS) athletes to use throughout the year.

“Four years ago, BPS student athletes were left with a sports facility that was rarely open and had been crumbling for four decades. Today, we are renovating White Stadium into a world-class athletics hub,” Wu said.

Wu also says gun violence in the city has reached record lows since she took office, and that Boston is the safest major city in the country.

