BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu led a moment of silence for the 11 Monterey Park shooting victims at a Lunar New Year event Monday night.

The event was held at the Empire Garden restaurant on Washington Street in Chinatown.

“I just wanted to make sure we started by thinking about them and how much joy we have in each other when we are all together in community,” Wu said.

The mayor said she wants to stand in solidarity with Boston’s Asian community.

