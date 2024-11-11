BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu joined veterans at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in South Boston Monday.

The mayor met with veterans and their families, to thank them for their service.

“Thank you for making sure that we are standing strong and remembering the sacrifices that made it possible for us to enjoy our freedoms today,” Wu said.

Wu also marched through the streets of South Boston for the neighborhood’s Veterans Day parade.

