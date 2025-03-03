BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing to head to Capitol Hill this week to testify about Boston’s status as a sanctuary city.

Wu will face questions from the republican-led house oversight committee, along with mayors from New York, Chicago, and Denver.

“I’m there, no matter how challenging the circumstances, to stand up for Boston, and also to stand up for the truth, the facts of who we are,” said Wu. “Some people are trying to paint a story of cities where immigrants live as being quote, unquote ‘dangerous places, a threat to others’. In fact, we are proof of the opposite.”

The cities are among those that limit cooperation with federal authorities when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

