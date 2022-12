BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu has has signed a new ordinance that requires all publicly used buildings in Boston to turn on closed captions on their televisions.

The legislation applies to establishments including restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms.

The goal of the ordinance is to increase access for people with disabilities.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)