BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will deliver the State of the City address Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wu says she’ll cover several issues like academic opportunities, affordable housing, energy costs, the city’s economy, and more.

Wu will also defend Boston’s status as the safest major city in the country after her testimony to congress about Boston’s sanctuary city status.

7NEWS will deliver live coverage of Wu’s speech.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)