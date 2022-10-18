NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is proposing raising property taxes above the ceiling imposed by the state.

Residents can vote on whether the city can raise those taxes during a special election in March 2023. Funds from the tax increase would go towards building new elementary schools, fixing roads and more.

The mayor said she understands the tax hike would be difficult for some residents but says it’s necessary.

“This proposal addresses these important priorities I heard from Newtonians for Newton, together we will invest in the future, together we will move Newton forward,” Fuller said in a video statement.

A calculator is available on the city’s website for residents to find out how their households could be impacted.

