LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says two officers shot during protests over a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor are doing well.

Fischer says one officer was was treated and released with a leg wound. Another officer was shot in the abdomen.

Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision.

