Mayor on PawSox departure: Worcester took ‘tremendous risk far beyond appetite’ of RI taxpayers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Days after it was announced that the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate was leaving Rhode Island for Worcester, Pawtucket’s mayor spoke about the upcoming departure at a Wednesday press conference, saying taxpayers were concerned about the financial commitment it would take to retain the ballclub.

The move comes after a culmination of a year-long negotiation led by Worcester’s city manager. It calls for $100 million in city funds to build a 10,000-seat stadium in Kelley Square and $35 million in state dollars for a development city leaders say is sorely needed.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien explained it was an economic venture that the state could just not pay for.

“Worcester took a tremendous risk that was far beyond the appetite of Pawtucket and Rhode Island taxpayers,” he said. “In this day and age, the unprecedented subsidy of $105 million in taxpayers money was never going to be replicated in Pawtucket or Rhode Island. We were just never going to be able to do that.”

Grebien said the appetite for another state-funded project was soured by the now-defunct 38 Studios video game company, which was launched by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

Schilling was awarded $75 million in loan guarantees from the state but when the company flopped in 2012, taxpayers were left on the hook.

PawSox officials have signed a letter of intent with the City of Worcester to build a stadium in the Canal District along Madison Street that is expected to be complete by March 2021. The city is planning to construct an 18-acre development consisting of 250 market-rate apartments, a 150-room hotel, a boutique hotel with rooms overlooking the ballpark and 65,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

The team’s owners had previously sought to build a stadium in Providence, Rhode Island, and asked Rhode Island for $120 million in subsidies.

The PawSox have played at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket since 1973.

