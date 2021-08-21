BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Open Newbury event is canceled Sunday as Hurricane Henri moves toward Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey said Saturday.

Janey said all restaurants with outdoor dining have been notified to secure tables and equipment, and said extra building inspectors and DPW workers will be working when the hurricane hits the area.

Henri is expected to bring 40 mph winds and could cause flooding and power outages, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

