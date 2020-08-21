Mayor orders curfew for Brockton residents and visitors due to pandemic

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A curfew is now in place for residents of Brockton and visitors, officials announced on Friday.

Through executive order Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan is enacting a curfew between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., his office said in a statement. Residents and visitors are being asked to stay in their homes during those hours, starting on Saturday.

The decision comes after the state designated the city as a “higher risk” community, with over 8.5 coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 over a two-week period, Sullivan said.

Ash Street Park and James Edgar Playground will also be closed between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until further notice.

Citations and fines will be issued for non-compliance, starting at $200 for the first offense and up to $500 for a third and for subsequent offenses, Sullivan said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)