EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A phone threat that was made against Everett High School on Wednesday has been deemed not credible, according to Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

“Everett police have determined that the phone-based threat is not credible at this time,” DeMaria said in a Facebook post.

Dismissal was temporarily delayed as officers investigated the threat.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

