Mayor Walsh announces earlier start date for outdoor dining in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday announced that in collaboration with the Boston Licensing Board and City departments, outdoor dining for approved restaurants in Boston will now begin on March 22 — an earlier start than the previously-announced date of April 1.

The mayor’s office also noted that applications for outdoor dining licenses on both public and private property are now open, and businesses can apply online.

“Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time,” Walsh said in a statement. “I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it.”

The 2021 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program season for approved restaurants will end Dec. 1, 2021, weather-permitting. Restaurants that took part in the 2020 temporary outdoor dining program and who wish to do so in 2021 must re-apply, and the city will also be accepting applications from restaurants that did not take part in the 2020 temporary outdoor dining program.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)