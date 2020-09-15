Mayor Walsh announces extension of outdoor dining in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday that the outdoor dining season in Boston will be extended past the original closure date of Oct. 31 “to better support restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.”

This extension applies to outdoor dining on both public and private property and will last “for the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 related public health emergency,” according to the city.

Restaurants utilizing the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program on public sidewalks and parking lanes may continue the approved use of those spaces until Dec. 1, 2020, weather-permitting or until further notice.

“Restaurants in our neighborhoods represent our culture, community, and innovation,” Walsh said in a statement. “Restaurants have faced incredible challenges during this ongoing public health crisis, and the City of Boston is committed to helping them survive and succeed, including by giving restaurants more flexibility around outdoor dining.”

