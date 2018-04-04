Mayor Walsh announces largest proposed BPS budget in city’s history

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh announced that his proposed budget for Boston Public Schools will include a new $2.4 million investment.

Walsh said that this investment will go towards funding eight additional nurses, seven psychologists, four social workers and a director of social work services for Boston students.

The $1.109 billion BPS budget marks the largest in city history and is an increase of $48 million compared to last year’s.

“As we reviewed this year’s overall City budget, we found additional cost savings thanks to our commitment to strong fiscal management over recent years, and we are pleased to redirect those savings back into Boston’s largest and most important investment – our kids,” said Walsh. “Providing students with resources to help foster their physical, emotional, and mental health goes a long way on putting them, and keeping them, on a path to success.”

The $2.4 million was previously budgeted for healthcare costs; however, those funds are shifting to create increased support for BPS students.

“Our students arrive in our schools with a myriad of needs — from trauma and social-emotional support to health issues,” said BPS Superintendent Tommy Chang. “As educators and caretakers, it’s our job to ensure the needs of the whole child are being met in order for them to be successful in school and in life. Increasing the number of school psychologists, nurses, and counselors will have a long-lasting, positive impact on students.”

The fiscal year 2019 budget increases funding to individual schools by $40 million, which includes approximately $30 million toward higher teacher salaries and an additional $10 million in further investments.

The budget will be submitted to the Boston City Council for final approval later this spring.

