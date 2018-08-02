Mayor Walsh announces plan to expand police body camera program

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston mayor Marty Walsh has released a final report on the Boston police body camera program and has announced plans to expand the program.

The final report, in partnership with Northeastern University, resulted in fewer complaints and fewer “use of force” reports on a per-month basis. According to the report, officials reported “small but meaningful” reductions in these complaints as compared to officers who did not wear the cameras.

“Boston is a model city in our nation for having strong police-community relations, and our goal is to continue building trust and positive relationships between law enforcement members and community members,” said mayor Walsh.

“The findings of the randomized controlled trial suggest that the placement of body worn cameras on Boston Police officers generate small but meaningful benefits to the civility of police-citizen encounters,” said Dr. Anthony Braga of Northeasten University. “The study finds that officers wearing cameras received fewer citizen complaints and generated fewer use of force reports relative to officers who did not wear cameras.

“The presence of the cameras seem to de-escalate the potential for confrontations between police and citizens.”

Numbers in the report note that numbers had started to decrease prior to the pilot program, attributed to “robust training in unconscious bias and de-escalation,” according to the mayor’s office.

As a result of the findings in the report, a $2 million investment was proactively included in the city’s budget for the adoption of more cameras. Up to 400 cameras will be purchased for Boston police officers.

During the pilot program, 38,200 videos were generated, creating reports on more than 4,600 hours of work.

“I’m proud of our officers for taking this pilot seriously and for continuing the hard work they do every day,” said police commissioner William Evans. “The results from this study show there is a positive impact in the use of the body cameras…If using technology like body cameras can help further improve the way we police, I’m happy to see the City’s commitment to full implementation.”

The full report can be found here.

