Walsh celebrates holiday season with enchanted trolley tours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh celebrated the third and final day of his enchanted trolley tours on Sunday.

The mayor spreads holiday cheer each year by lighting trees throughout the city as crowds gather to watch the decorated trolleys drive by and meet Santa.

Walsh even stopped in Charlestown to greet kids and families.

“Oh my god, they’re so excited, it’s awesome,” Walsh said. “Its something the city’s been doing for a long time and people really love this, and it’s pride in the neighborhoods we have. It’s great to be here, I love this.”

The tours took place over the course of three Sundays, traveling to the different neighborhoods of Boston.

