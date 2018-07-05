BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans say they’re frustrated that witnesses to two Fourth of July shootings are remaining tight-lipped.

“The thing that’s frustrating about it, not one of them is talking. No one wants to say anything,” Walsh said when asked about a shooting in Dorchester that left four men shot.

“You didn’t see anything,” Walsh asked. “You got shot and you didn’t see anything?”

Officers responding to the area of 85 Fayston St. found four men shot near a party where a group of about 25 children were celebrating the holiday.

“It appears there was an argument at one of these houses down here where we have a party going on and words were exchanged and obviously, instead of fighting with their hands, they pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire,” Evans said at the scene.

“We’re just fortunate we didn’t have a young kid hit by the crossfire,” he added.

All four victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and one for life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been gang-related.

No arrests have been made and police say they aren’t getting a lot of cooperation despite all the witnesses at the party.

“A lot of people around but we’re not getting too much help,” Evans said. “It’s sad that people aren’t outraged that they got all these young kids here and nobody wants to help.”

About three hours later, another man, whose name has not been released, was shot in the head about 9:50 p.m. about a half-mile away near the intersection of Dacia Street and Brookford Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say they believe the man was targeted.

“We need the public’s help,” Evans said. “This is a homicide.”

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)