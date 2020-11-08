Mayor Walsh, councilors congratulate Biden on victory outside City Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and members of the Boston City Council gathered at City Hall on Sunday to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory.

Walsh spoke at City Hall Plaza, calling Biden’s victory “good for Boston” and “certainly good for America.”

“I want to congratulate president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris and I offer them all my support and partnership as they prepare to take on this sacred responsibility. And I think I can speak for everyone behind me, we all support them and we will all be in their corner and whatever they need,” Walsh said.

Bostonians overwhelmingly supported the Biden-Harris ticket in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. But Walsh said both Biden and Harris understand who Boston is and the challenges it faces at this time.

“It will start a new chapter for Boston and all of America’s cities. As we keep working, keeping our residents safe and building a better more inclusive nation than ever before,” Walsh said.

