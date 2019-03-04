Mayor Walsh digs out hydrant in front of home, urges Bostonians to do the same

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is asking all residents to dig out fire hydrants near their homes after a strong winter storm dumped close to a foot of snow in the city on Monday.

Walsh tweeted photos of himself clearing away snow near a hydrant with a caption that read, “Please help Boston Fire and your neighbors by digging out your fire hydrants too.”

Boston Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to the heavy, wet snow that blanketed the area overnight.

Many towns across the state were buried by more than a foot of snow.

I just finished digging out the fire hydrant in front of my house. Please help @BostonFire and your neighbors by digging out your fire hydrants too. #BOSnow pic.twitter.com/IhnVugDjUg — Marty Walsh (@MartyForBoston) March 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)