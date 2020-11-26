Mayor Walsh dishes up Thanksgiving meals at Pine Street Inn

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh served up smiles at the Pine Street in this year.

The annual event provides holiday dinners to the homeless every Thanksgiving, though this year is going to look a little different.

The socially-distanced dinner was held outside under a tent in the parking lot of the shelter.

Walsh said that even though things are different, he was glad to be serving the community any way he could.

“It’s different because we like to go inside, we like to talk to the guests, we like to go around like, ‘How are you doing?’ We know people. People remember seeing us every year,” he said. “Not having that personal touch is really difficult this year, but we just have to get through the next few months here.”

The center prepared 120 turkeys, 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 50 gallons of gravy and served more than 2,000 dinners to people in need.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)