Mayor Walsh names choice for interim superintendent of Boston Public Schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh has named the CEO of an educational improvement nonprofit as his choice for interim superintendent of the Boston school system.

Walsh said in a statement that Laura Perille is the city’s preferred candidate to replace Tommy Chang, who announced last Friday that he was stepping down from his post after three years.

“We are pleased to support Laura Perille as the preferred candidate for Interim Superintendent for the Boston Public Schools. Laura is a longtime school improvement advocate, BPS parent, and an experienced school system partner, who we are confident is the right person to move BPS forward during this transition,” he said.

Perille is the head of EdVestors, which has worked with Boston schools to improve the educational outcome of students.

“There is no higher priority for us than the education of our students. Laura is a proven leader with a strong track record of getting things done and she has the drive, skills, and expertise to achieve the positive results we need for our students,” Walsh added.

