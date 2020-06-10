Mayor Walsh opposed to changing name of Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced he is opposed to changing the name of Faneuil Hall after protesters renewed calls Tuesday to rename Boston’s historic meeting house that is often called the Cradle of Liberty — but is named after a slave trader.

Over the past three years, an activist group has requested that the name of the historic landmark be changed.

It was built in 1742 by a wealthy slave trader named Peter Faneuil.

Previously, Walsh had deflected comment on the name change saying we cannot erase history but we should acknowledge it and learn from it.

His officer reinforced his stance on the issue releasing a statement that read:

“The Mayor is always open to having a conversation, but he remains opposed to changing the name of Faneuil Hall.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)