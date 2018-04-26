Mayor Walsh pitched $2.4 billion Imagine Boston plan to improve city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh pitched his $2.4 billion Imagine Boston plan today.

The plan lays out investments in every Boston neighborhood, guided by goals outlined in the citywide plan called “Imagine Boston 2030.”

Mayor Walsh says he hopes the investments improve the quality of life for the people of Boston.

Investments outlined in that plan include a new playground, a new library, kitchen upgrades to some Boston schools, safer streets and climate change readiness.

$2.4 Billion has been invested in @CityOfBoston neighborhoods. Check out what will be improved in your neighborhood at https://t.co/fkTaetkH1c! pic.twitter.com/7Om6GrX5nD — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 26, 2018

I am proud of the work that has gone into our FY19 Imagine Boston Capital Plan. Want to learn more about what investments are being made in your neighborhood? Head to https://t.co/9Zp6s5nA5d! pic.twitter.com/Q7ziJHEYzz — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 26, 2018

