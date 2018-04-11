Mayor Walsh proposes $1.09B budget for Boston schools

BOSTON (WHDH) — Mayor Marty Walsh is finalizing his proposed budget for Boston Public Schools.

The $1.09 billion budget is the largest in city history. The new budget increases funding to individual schools by $40 million. A multi-million dollar investment would also fund more nurses, psychologists and social workers in schools.

Walsh will submit the budget to the City Council for final approval later this spring.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)