Mayor Walsh proposes to increase parking fines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials want to crack down on parking violations by nearly doubling the price of tickets. This increase could also generate millions of dollars for public transportation.

Under Mayor Marty Walsh’s plan, proposed increases range from $15 to $50.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been mayor that we’ve even looked at these fines, so the investment that we will be getting off this money will go back into transportation,” Walsh said.

The fine for parking in a ‘no parking’ zone would be boosted from $55 to $90. The penalty for parking at an unpaid meter, which is currently a $25 fine, would jump to $40, and a motorist double-parked in Zone A would face a $75 ticket — up from the current penalty of $45.

“I don’t want to raise tickets. I don’t want to raise fines. I’d love to decrease them if I could, but if we decrease them, then we’ll have more bad behavior when it comes to driving,” said Walsh.

The mayor added that he hopes this will encourage people not to drive into Boston and park, opening up spaces for those who need them.

Walsh said the increased revenue would go toward bikes lanes, bus lanes and locations for ride hailing.

If the city council approves Walsh’s budget proposal, then the new parking fines could go into effect as early as July 1.

