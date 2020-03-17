Mayor Walsh rolls out new service to share coronavirus updates with residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday that the city of Boston is launching a new service to keep residents informed on all the coronavirus emergency updates.

The daily text service is free and will offer all the latest developments related to the ongoing public health emergency, according to a post on the mayor’s Twitter page.

Those looking to opt-in should text BOSCOVID to phone number 99411.

The @CityofBoston is launching a new daily text service with updates and information regarding #COVID19. This is a free service with the latest developments and information related to the #coronavirus. Text the keyword BOSCOVID to phone #99411 to opt-in. pic.twitter.com/1nUH9ZmMFL — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 17, 2020

Suffolk County currently has 42 confirmed coronavirus cases.

