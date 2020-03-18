Walsh says ‘social distancing is a must’ as coronavirus cases in Boston rise to 61

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh stressed the importance of social distancing on Wednesday as the number of known coronavirus cases in the city has climbed to 61.

“We are asking people to take precautions, particularly around seniors and medically vulnerable people,” Walsh said at a press conference outside Boston City Hall. “Social distancing is a must. The more we can do that the more we can potentially stop the spread of the virus.”

As the virus continues to evolve, Walsh urged the public to routinely wash their hands with warm water and soap, disinfect high traffic areas, and use hand sanitizer if possible. He also reminded everyone of the importance of eating nutritious foods and staying hydrated during a time of high stress and anxiety.

He also told reporters that Boston will be doing a citywide “literature drop” in seven languages to inform residents about coronavirus measures.

Walsh said most city employees have been told to work from home, while some who must maintain critical operations will work staggered hours.

In terms of parking in the city, residents will not be ticketed for violating street cleaning policies until further notice, Walsh noted.

Boston City Hall will remain open during the pandemic but Walsh discouraged residents from coming in unless they need to tend to an urgent matter.

Walsh said free meals will be made available for families and children at sites across the city every morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A map of places serving meals can be found here.

At this time, there are no plans to close homeless shelters in the city due to the virus, but plans are being made for possible isolation of any homeless person who gets infected, according to Walsh.

Any senior who is struggling with accessing food is urged to call 311 or contact the Age Strong Commission.

Walsh also stated that he understands many people rely on the MBTA but his administration is “discouraging public transit for social distancing reasons.”

When asked about rumors of a possible citywide lockdown, Walsh said, “There is no shelter in place order and there is no current plan to issue such an order.”

He added, “Do not trust rumors. The information that the press is giving is the most up to date accurate information that we have.”

For more information, Walsh told residents to visit Boston.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also text BOSCOVID to 99411 to get additional updates.

