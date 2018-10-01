Mayor Walsh, Sen. Markey join call for Flake to reject Kavanaugh

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Mayor Marty Walsh and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey joined several hundred people on Boston City Hall Plaza in advance of Sen. Jeff Flake’s scheduled visit to the city.

Monday’s crowd, which included abortion rights activists and women who said they are survivors of sexual abuse, said they were calling on the Arizona Republican and the Senate in general to reject Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Among the signs at the rally were ones that read “#Stop Kavanaugh”, and “Roe Yes, Kava No”

Walsh thanked those in attendance for rallying against Kavanaugh, saying “these times right now call for that.”

Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, told the crowd there should be no duration on the supplemental FBI investigation of Kavanaugh and no limits on the scope of the investigation.

Markey made clear he is opposed to Kavanaugh because his presence on the court would pose a danger to Roe v. Wade.

Boston City Councilor and Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley also spoke at the rally.

Flake is slated to speak Monday afternoon at the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

