Mayor Walsh set to give 2020 State of the City Address

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is preparing to give his sixth annual State of the City address at Boston Symphony Hall Tuesday evening.

Walsh is expected to focus on three key issues: investment in education, creating more affordable housing and figuring out how to solve the city’s transportation problems.

Walsh has focused on improving Boston’s education system in every address since his first term inauguration in 2014. He has touched on it several times but mainly regarding changes in infrastructure.

Last year, Walsh brought affordable housing to the forefront of his address touting his administration’s accomplishments since he took office.

Lastly, the main topic that many residents in and outside of Boston will be interested in hearing about will be solving the problems plaguing the city’s commuters.

This section of his speech will touch on traffic gridlock in the city and the public transportation issues that have been well documented over the past year.

Walsh will be introduced by four Boston city residents before taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., I will give my annual State of the City address at @BostonSymphony. I will share my vision for a thriving #Boston while reflecting on what we have achieved over the past six years. I hope you will tune in on https://t.co/ifDgvyeO0i #SOTC2020 #BelieveInBoston pic.twitter.com/FNUAsl6gMc — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 7, 2020

