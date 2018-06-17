BOSTON (WHDH) – Mayor Marty Walsh stepped in to save the Whittier Street Health Center.

The union issued a statement, calling Sunday an important victory:

“We’re grateful to the entire community – including patients, elected officials and community leaders – who continue to stand up in support of workers and their patients and to help right this wrong.”

On Friday, people rallied after the health center announced major financial setbacks.

The company CEO announced cutbacks and terminating 20 people to make up for the loss. Mayor Walsh heard their calls for change and has given the company some financial support, saving those jobs on the line.

In a statement, the president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center thanked Mayor Walsh, saying “Thanks to the Mayor’s leadership and guidance and support from others, we have a pathway forward that will put Whittier on a stable financial footing for now.”

Mayor Walsh also released a statement that reads in part, “Whittier Street Health Center is a critical partner in our community and it was my priority to help them find a way to continue to provide these important services with a full staff.”

