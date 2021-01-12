Mayor Walsh to deliver annual State of the City address

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is set to deliver what is expected to be his final State of the City address Tuesday.

The virtual event will take place at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on 7NEWS on-air and online.

Last Friday, President-elect Joe Biden formally announced Walsh as his candidate for labor secretary.

Walsh, 53, has served as the mayor of Boston since 2014.

When he took the oath of office in 2018 for his second term, Biden presided over the inauguration.

Walsh was a state representative for more than a decade before becoming mayor.

Several people have announced that they plan on running for the mayoral position, including city councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross also said he’s considering joining the race.

