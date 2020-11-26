Mayor Walsh to dish up Thanksgiving meals at Pine Street Inn

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will be serving up smiles at the Pine Street in this year.

The annual event provides holiday dinners to the homeless every Thanksgiving, though this year is going to look a little different.

The dinner will be held outside under a tent in the parking lot of the shelter.

They plan on serving more than 2,000 dinners to people in need.

