BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the city is extending the fare-free Route 28 bus pilot program through the end of February, ensuring no break in fare-free service for riders in advance of the two-year fare-free pilot. The extension of the fare-free 28 bus pilot program had previously been set to expire on Dec. 31.

As the 28 bus pilot continues through January and February, the City of Boston continues to work with the MBTA to launch the expanded fare-free bus pilot on the 23, 28 and 29 routes in early 2022, Wu said.

The 28 bus line (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave, to Nubian Square & Ruggles) serves as a key route for many Boston residents, connecting the residents of Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester to the broader MBTA network.

While overall bus and subway ridership is at 53 percent of pre-pandemic weekday ridership, the free 28 bus saw ridership surge to 92 percent of pre-pandemic levels, making it the most popular in the system. This demonstrates that fare-free buses increase ridership, reducing congestion and spurring economic recovery.

“Fare-free transit connects our communities, drives ridership, and eases traffic for the entire region,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to partner with the MBTA to extend this successful ongoing pilot program and look forward to working with the MBTA to build the public transit system that truly serves Boston residents and our local economy.”

Earlier this month, the Boston City Council voted in favor of Mayor Wu’s proposed appropriation order for $8 million in federal funds to eliminate fares on the 23, 28 and 29 MBTA bus routes for a two-year period. The City of Boston, in partnership with the MBTA, is extending the free Route 28 bus for additional two months using the funds from the $8 million allocation from ARPA.

