BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced the launch of a new COVID-19 testing site in Boston that is aimed at eliminating long lines and wait times for tests at other locations in the city.

The free, high-capacity walk-in clinic at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury is part of the Boston Public Health Commission’s effort to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to residents, according to Wu.

The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Cambridge-based CIC Health is providing testing services.

A total of 20 people can get tested at the same time at this new site. Residents can walk in without an appointment, test themselves with a PCR kit, and be done in as little at three minutes. Results are then returned within 24 hours.

Wu says the city is confident that the new site can test up to 1,000 people a day with minimal wait times.

The Bolling testing clinic is one of three stand-alone testing sites fully supported by the BPHC.

Currently, free walk-in testing is available at the Anna M. Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain and at the West End House in Allston.

Two additional testing sites will open soon in Dorchester and Mattapan, Wu added.

