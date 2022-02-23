BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday outlined steps that her administration is taking to expand access to early education and childcare programs in Boston.

The newly launched Office of Early Childhood will focus on advancing the city’s “commitment to universal, affordable, high-quality early education and care for all children under five,” Wu announced during a news conference at the East Boston YMCA.

Wu says the office will expand access to early education and childcare programs, invest in Boston’s early education and care workforce, and serve as a central point-of-entry for residents looking for information on early education and childcare programming and wraparound services for young children and their families.

“Every bit of investment in our children and families to close gaps in early education and care is an investment in our collective future,” Wu said. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how a lack of affordable and accessible childcare puts a strain on working families and entire communities. Together with our community partners, this Office will be key to preparing children for a lifetime of opportunity and bolstering the great work of our childcare providers.”

Wu noted that the office will work to prioritize the city’s youngest residents and their families by doing the following:

— Accelerating the creation of a universal pre-K system that stretches across Boston Public Schools (BPS), community-based organizations, and family-based childcare programs, and expanding high-quality, affordable options for infants and toddlers.

— Creating a one-stop shop for enrollment and access to early education and childcare programs by building an accessible, multilingual platform so that options are clear, streamlined, and accessible to all families.

— Investing in the early education and childcare workforce by building sustainable career pathways that recognize early educators as professionals who are essential to young children’s wellbeing.

— Coordinating outreach and information for City and community programming that impacts the lives of young children and their families.

Wu says she will also be hiring someone to lead the office and work in partnership with other organizations across the city.

