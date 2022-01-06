BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced the formation of a five-member committee to steer the public engagement and search process for the city’s next police commissioner.

The committee, which will be chaired by retired Justice Geraldine Hines of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, will engage first in public and stakeholder meetings to set parameters for the search before identifying and interviewing prospective candidates, according to Wu.

Wu says the search for a new commissioner is a critical step in achieving reforms and stability in the nation’s oldest municipal law enforcement agency.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory P. Long is currently serving as acting commissioner and will remain in the role until a permanent commissioner is appointed, according to Wu. He will also serve as an advisor to the search committee.

“We know that investing in public safety and health, and achieving needed police reforms, will depend on committed and visionary leadership for the city and the Boston Police,” Wu explained. “With the support of Justice Hines, Commissioner Long, and this remarkable group of civic leaders, we are taking a critical step in our broader efforts to bring new standards of accountability and oversight to policing, enhance public safety for all our residents, and build community trust.”

Other members of the committee include:

–Edward F. Davis III, former Commissioner, Boston Police Department

–Bishop William E. Dickerson II, Senior Pastor, Greater Love Tabernacle Church

–Abrigal Forrester, Executive Director, Teen Empowerment

–Jasmine Gonzales Rose, Professor of Law and Deputy Director of Research & Policy, Center for Antiracist Research, Boston University

Public listening sessions on the committee’s search will be held on Jan. 20 and and Jan. 26.

The committee will make its recommendations to Wu in the coming months.

