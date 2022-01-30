BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Sunday announced that the city’s snow emergency will remain in effect until Monday morning amid cleanup efforts following Saturday’s blizzard.

On Saturday, Boston tied it’s single-day snowfall record with a whopping 23.8 inches.

The snow emergency is slated to remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday. A parking ban will also remain in effect until that time and all vehicles parked on a posted snow emergency artery will be towed to allow for snow clearing operations to take place.

Boston residents with a resident sticker can find a list of free and discounted garages here. Residents will have two hours after the snow emergency ends to retrieve their cars from the discounted garages before they will be charged the regular rates, according to Mayor Wu.

Additionally, residents will have 48 hours after the snow emergency expires to remove space savers and finish shoveling.

“We really want to thank everyone for their cooperation. This is not only a big city effort…residents are so involved as well,” said Mayor Wu during Sunday’s press conference.

Boston Public Schools will open as normal on Monday, according to Wu, who urged residents to dig out their sidewalks as city crews continue clearing main roads.

“Even though our roads are cleared, we really need everyone’s help to clear out the sidewalk in front of your home, in front of your property, especially so that our young people can access bus stops, walk to school…anyone who is walking around, pedestrians, people in wheelchairs, can get around.”

