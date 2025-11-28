Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov were at St. Francis House on Thanksgiving to make sure those in need had a warm meal for the holiday.

The shelter serves 10,000 people each year, providing shelter, food, clothing and pathways to stability for adults experiencing homelessness.

Wu said St. Francis House has played a crucial role in feeding the city.

“St. Francis is like another city department,” Wu said. “We rely on you all and we know how much you all have stretched and stretched in really difficult times to try and make sure that we can take care of our community.”

More than 350 people were served by the organization this Thanksgiving.

